Justice for Ranveer Singh: YouTuber supports Bollywood actor by posing naked publicly | Viral Video

Justice for Ranveer Singh: If you're not living under a rock, buy now you must have seen, heard and probably spoken about Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot. The Bollywood actor courted controversy for posing nude for a magazine and posting the photos on social media. The post has caused a lot of hullaballoo. There have been police complaints, social media trolling and national TV debates on the subject. While some find Ranveer's nude photo obscene, others think it's a personal choice of the actor. Now, YouTuber Amanda Cerny has forward in support of the Bollywood actor in her own unique way.

Amanda, who is known for posting funny and quirky videos shared a post with the caption, 'Justice for Ranveer' and posed naked publically. The American Internet personality, actress, and model is seen in a supermarket as she strips to nothing. The video has gone viral on social media. Watch it here:

Amanda is an actress, model and influencer who has been in news in India for her strong resemblance with Bollywood star Jacqueline. She has also collaborated with Jacqueline in the past.

Coming back to Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood actor, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat" and "Gully Boy". Last month, the actor's nude pictures, which were for the shoot of a magazine, posted his social media accounts like Instagram went viral, according to police. Later, the NGO and a woman lawyer submitted separate complaints against the actor at Chembur police station.

The application filed by the lawyer, a former journalist, had also demanded a case against Singh on the charge of intent to outrage the modesty of women, police earlier said.

Based on it, the police registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

