NTR's daughter Uma Maheswari dies by suicide: How is she related to Jr NTR? Know all about her family

NTR's daughter Uma Maheswari dies by suicide: The death of Uma Maheswari plunged the Nandamuri family into gloom. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's daughter Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari allegedly committed suicide in Hyderabad on Monday. Maheswari, 52, hanged herself at her residence in upmarket Jubilee Hills. She was the youngest among 12 children of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder.

Uma Maheswari's family

NTR had 12 children - eight sons and four daughters. Uma Maheswari was the youngest of the four daughters. NTR, as NT Rama Rao, popularly known, was one of the tallest Telugu leaders. The actor-turned-politician had floated the TDP in 1982 on the slogan of Telugu self-respect and created a record of sorts by leading the party to power within nine months, ending the single party rule of the Congress in then undivided Andhra Pradesh. He died 1996 at the age of 72, a few months after he was thrown out of power following a revolt led by his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu.

She was born to NT Rama Rao and Basavatarakam Nandamuri. While her father died in 1996, her mother passed away much before in 1985.

Uma Maheshwari was recently in the news when she got married to K Sreenevasa Prasad in December 2021. This was her second marriage. Previously, she was married to an Indian businessman, Narendra Rajan, from Andhra Pradesh.

Maheshwari's eldest brother was Nandamuri Ramakrishna Sr. He died in 1962. Nandamuri Saikrishna, was her third eldest brother. He passed away in 2004 following health complications. Her fourth brother was Nandamuri Harikrishna, the father of popular Telugu actor Jr NTR. He passed away in a tragic car accident on 29 August 2018.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is also Maheswari's brother. Just like Nandamuri Harikrishna he also began his acting career as a child artist and went on to become one of the leading stars in Tollywood. In the 2014 assembly elections, he contested as a TDP candidate.

Talking about Uma Maheswari's sisters, former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and TDP President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuwaneswari are her well-known sisters

Apart from Purandeswari and Bhuwaneswari, Maheswari has one more -- Garapati Lokeswari.

How is Uma Maheswari related to Jr NTR?

Uma's brother Harikrishna had two sons, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and NT Rama Rao Jr. The latter is lovingly called Jr NTR by fans. The two popular faces of Tollywood are late Maheswari's nephews.

Meanwhile, soon after the news broke, Uma Maheswari's brother popular Tollywood actor and TDP legislator N Balakrishna, Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other family members rushed to Maheswari's residence.

The deceased's daughter and other family members who live abroad have been informed.

Uma Maheshwari is survived by two daughters.

