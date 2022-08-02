Sisters pull off 'Naatu Naatu' challenge from Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR with utmost swag | Viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOUTUBE INDIA Naatu Naatu song

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's 'Naatu Naatu' song has already broken all records on the popularity meter. Other than garnering rave reviews, the songs became chartbuster hits with many performing the hook steps, creating reels and viral videos. The energetic dance step of the south actors in the song got a massive response from the audience. Well, it seems like the fans have still not gotten over the hook step of the song even after five months of its release. Now, in a recent viral video, two sisters Antara and Ankita could be seen performing the recreated version of 'Naatu Naatu' hook step.

The duo nailed the challenge with utter ease, utmost swag and par excellence, which is currently gathering the eyeballs. Well, their expressions are unmissable. Taking to Instagram, Youtube India shared the video, which they captioned, "the perfect Natu Natu cover doesn't exi-"

Watch the viral video

Soon after the video was shared, netizens swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons and showered praises on the sisters for their amazing performance. "Oo my goodness ...you both are awesome dancers toolove you girls .stay blessed" a user commented. Another user wrote, "This is THE BEST version of the recreations ever done, superb." ALSO READ: What a ride! Doctor Strange writer Jon Spaihts heaps praises on Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR

In the video, the sisters could be seen playing different instruments and they opted for the same outfits to perform this recreated version of 'Naatu Naatu'.

About Naatu Naatu song

Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava 'Naatu Naatu' was released in March 2022 and was loved by the audience. The song has been watched more than 90 million times on YouTube. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the song 'Naacho Naacho' has recieved more than 118 million views. As SS Rajamouli directorial RRR was released on March 25, some videos on social media captured fans showering money in the cinema halls amid loud whistles and hooting. Some even grooved in unison with Jr NTR and Ram Charan and recreated the Naatu Naatu hook step in the cinema hall.

(With ANI inputs)

Read More Trending News