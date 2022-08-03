Is Alia Bhatt fit to work during pregnancy? Bollywood actress responds with a fitting statement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Is Alia Bhatt fit to work during pregnancy? Alia Bhatt is looking forward to many new begnings at the moment. The actress who got married just months back is all set to make her digital debut, in addition to her first Hollywood film and welcoming a child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Marriage and pregnancy at the peak of her career gave many doubts about the actress' aspirations for her career. But, Alia knows what is best for her. She doesn't even look at these two big life events of her life as hindrances.

Alia Bhatt wants to work till she is 100

On Tuesday, as the actress and the team of her upcoming film Darlings addressed the media in the National capital Delhi, she was questioned about working amid her first pregnancy. Asked if she ever felt the need to take a break, Bhatt said Tuesday she would continue to work till the time her health permits. If you are fit and healthy, there is no need to take rest, said Bollywood star who hopes to work till she is 100.

"If you are fit and healthy, there is no need to take rest. Working gives me peace, it's my passion. It keeps my heart, mind, soul, everything alive and charged. So, I will work till I am 100," she told reporters here at the launch of "La Ilaaj", a song from "Darlings".

"Darlings" explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo (played by Bhatt and Shefali Shah) trying to find their place in the city, "seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds". Directed by debutante Jasmeet K Reen, the movie also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

The film presents a mother-daughter dynamic like never before, said Bhatt. The film releases on Netflix on 5 August 2022.

Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut

Alia also spoke about her Hollywood debut. The actress, who recently shot for "Heart of Stone" in the UK, said working on the Netflix movie was a lovely experience.

"I was nervous because it was all new. It was also my first action film, but they took great care of me and made me feel at home. I learnt a lot. At the same time, I felt it was not all that different from what we do here. It's just that the language was different. Gal Gadot is such an icon, inspiration. The way she does action, she is also a producer on that film. So, we had a lot to talk about. She was possibly the most beautiful energy that I've ever come across," the actor, who completes a decade in films this year said.

Apart from Darlings and Heart of Stone, Alia has Brahmastra with Ranbir and Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif among other projects.

