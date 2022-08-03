Priyanka Chopra can't hold back tears as she listens to heartbreaking stories of Ukrainian kids | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has been associated with UNICEF for over a decade now. The actress has always been at the forefront when it comes to reaching out to the ones in need. This time too she was on her heels, to help the children affected by the Ukraine-Russia war. Priyanka recently paid a visit to Poland to meet the Ukrainian refugees forced to flee Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. TA video of the global star listening to the kids' stories has viral on social media. In the video, PeeCee is seen tearing up as she can't hold her emotions.

She peened a long caption to express what she felt. "The invisible wounds of war are the ones we don’t usually see on the news. Yet, they were so evident to me today as started day 1 of my unicef mission in Warsaw. 2/3 of Children from Ukraine have been displaced (internally and externally). This HUGE number is the devastating reality of a war where 90% of the people crossing the border are women and children. 70% of those who have fled, crossed the border into Poland, and large government supported Reception Centres have been set up to make the transition as easy as possible."

"unicef responded to this emergency by setting up Blue Dot Centres in 11 locations across Poland and 37 across the region together with @refugees. The Blue Dot Centers play a very necessary role, and in many ways are a rare safe haven for women and especially the children. They offer so much…. Access to important, relevant information, mental health support, providing mother and baby areas to allow them much needed privacy, and play areas, which are so critical for kids who come from conflict situations to be able to feel a sense of normalcy. It is predominantly staffed by Ukrainians including many who have also fled the war themselves," she added.

She also posted some photos, sharing how education is the key to help these children in difficult times like these.

"An aspect that is not often discussed but is very prevalent in a time of crisis is the psychological impact on these refugees. I met with so many women and children who are trying to cope with the horrors they have witnessed in this war. @unicef responded in Poland and in the region by ensuring that teams of psychologists are available to help mothers and children at the Blue Dot centres, the Child Development centres, the Education Hubs and other touch points. One of the most effective tools in helping children regain a sense of normalcy is playful interaction. It sounds so simple, but through play, children can find safety and respite, while also being able to explore and process what is happening in their lives. When children are driven from their homes by war, conflict, or displacement of any kind, access to nurturing relationships with parents, caregivers, and peers are critical buffers to the effects of violence, distress, and other adverse experiences," she wrote.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians since its invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians.

