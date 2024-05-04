IPL 2024, RCB vs GT pitch report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play for Match 52?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL RCB players against SRH in the IPL 2024 on April 25, 2024

RCB vs GT Pitch Report: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be seeking their third successive win for the first time in the IPL 2024 when they take on inconsistent Gujarat Titans in the 52nd match of the season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Faf du Plessis chased down a 201-run target with nine wickets and 24 balls remaining against Gujarat Titans in their last game to avoid an early elimination from the playoff race. Both teams are now set to face off each other in the reverse fixture with two very crucial points up for the grabs.

With six losses in ten games, Shubman Gill's Gujarat slipped to eighth position in the points table and now face a tough job to make playoffs for the third consecutive season. Gujarat still remain in contention to secure playoff qualification but need to produce their best performance at M Chinnaswamy's tricky surface for a playoff boost.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Pitch Report

Bengaluru's M Chinnawamsy Stadium offers a balanced surface in T20 cricket. Fans witnessed a run-fest in the last game played at this venue with Sunrisers Hyderabad posting a record-breaking total of 287 and then RCB replaying with 262. But teams are playing here after a gap of 18 days and fans can expect a fresh surface and another high-scoring game.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru T20 numbers

T20I Matches: 18

Matches won batting first: 7

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average first innings score: 141

Average second innings score: 136

Highest total scored: 212/4 by India vs Afghanistan

Highest score chased: 194/3 by Australia vs India

Lowest total recorded: 99/10 by South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women

Lowest total defended: 114/7 by Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women

RCB vs GT probable playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.