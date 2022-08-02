Dramebaaz! Charu Asopa trolled for wearing 'sindoor' amid divorce reports with Rajeev Sen

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHARU ASOPA Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his estranged wife Charu Asopa have been grabbing the limelight ever since they opened up about their divorce. Mere Angne Mein actress, who has initiated divorce with Sen, was recently trolled by netizens for wearing 'sindoor'. Taking to her social media handle, Charu shared a post as she wished her daughter 'happy 9 months.' Charu paired her bright orange saree with a gajra, heavy jewels and sindoor.

Dropping the post, she wrote, "Happy 9months bday my love, life and laughter. Thank you for coming into my life and making it soooo beautiful. I love you my jaan."

Charu then shared another reel in the same outfit, which made users question her 'sindoor' amid her divorce with Rajeev Sen. Some also called her 'dramebaaz.' A user wrote, "Phir drama chalu abhi toh itne hateful status lag rahe the." Another said, "Samjh nhi aaya ki yh sindur kyu lagaya hai, jab rishta hi nhi rakhna hai ,so sorry for Rajiv and ziana." A third comment read, "Vaise rishta tut chuka h vaise maang bhar kr ghumti h drame h sb."

Charu's Vlog about marriage with Rajeev

In a recent Vlog shared on her YouTube channel, Charu said that people think her decision to divorce Rajeev is 'wrong'. The actress said that she has arrived at this after a lot of thought and her decision is not impulsive. Addressing her followers, Charu said, "I am not taking the decision in a hurry or emotionally. I am taking it consciously. It is not for me, it is for Ziana. Mein bass yeh kahungi ki jo afsana anjaam tak lana na ho mumkin use ek khoobsurat mod de kar chodhna achha hai (I just want to say that things that cannot reach their destination should be left at a beautiful turn).”

Meanwhile, Charu had fueled her divorce rumours with Rajeev when she deleted all her couple pics with him from social media. Charu and Rajeev got married on June 7, 2019. She gave birth to her first child, Ziana in November last year.

