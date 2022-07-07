Charu Asopa on her decision to divorce Rajeev Sen: 'Doing this for Ziana', watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RAJEEVSEN9 Are Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa headed for a divorce?

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage has hit troubled waters and the couple may be headed for a divorce, reports have suggested. The speculation around their breakup has been growing since Rajeev said that Charu hid his first marriage from him. Charu, on the other hand, has alleged that Rajeev is spreading lies about her. In her earlier interviews, Charu blamed Rajeev for not being there for her and their eight-month-old daughter Ziana adding she doesn't want Ziana to grow up in a ‘toxic and abusive environment’.

In a new Vlog shared on her YouTube channel, Charu said that people think her decision to divorce Rajeev is 'wrong'. The actress said that she has arrived at this after a lot of thought and her decision is not impulsive. Addressing her followers, Charu said, "I am not taking the decision in a hurry or emotionally. I am taking it consciously. It is not for me, it is for Ziana. Mein bass yeh kahungi ki jo afsana anjaam tak lana na ho mumkin use ek khoobsurat mod de kar chodhna achha hai (I just want to say that things that cannot reach their destination should be left at a beautiful turn).”

In the video, Charu also thanked her fans as she now has crossed the one million followers mark on Instagram.

Recently, Charu shared a Vlog in which she visited her family in Rajasthan to celebrate her daughter Ziana'a eight-month birthday. While Charu's brother, sister-in-law and her parents were seen in the video, Rajeev was absent. Many took this is as a sign that their decision to end their marriage is almost final.

Charu had fueled her divorce rumours with Rajeev when she deleted all her couple pics with him from social media. Charu and Rajeev got married on June 7, 2019. She gave birth to her first child, Ziana in November last year.