Tiger Shroff is BTS ARMY? You shouldn't miss latest video of Bollywood actor, watch here

Tiger Shroff is BTS ARMY? You shouldn't be surprised if it turns out to be true. After all, the South Korean band, BTS' magnanimous success is not hidden. The latest one to join the ARMY is seemingly Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. On Wednesday, he posted a video of himself with BTS' Dynamite as the background score.

In the video, Tiger is seen participating in a race and without any wonders, he's acing it. He's seen running ahead of all other contestants on the track. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Running my own race." Cheering for the actor in the comment section were his sister Krishna Shroff, mother Ayesha Shroff and actor Rahul Dev among others. Watch the video here:

Tiger is currently one of the most loved action heroes in the industry, and from his debut film 'Heropanti' in 2014, there was no looking back for the actor, and he is known for his unbelievable action stunts in the 'Baaghi' franchise and 'War' along with Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Student of the year 2' actor was last seen in 'Heropanti 2' which failed to impress the audience. He will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part 1', in which he will be collaborating once again with Kriti Sanon. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the project is currently being filmed and is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, he also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar, which is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2023 and 'Rambo', which will be helmed by the 'War' director Sidharth Anand.

He has also been roped in for Karan Johar's 'Screw Dheela'. The film is a Shashank Khaitan directorial where Tiger plays a reticent youth. The release date of the film and its full cast are yet to be revealed by the makers.

