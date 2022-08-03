Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 5: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor episode premieres tonight; how to watch online

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Koffee With Karan S7: Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 5: Kareena Kapoor has been a Koffee regular. she has been there for all seasons and for the latest one, she arrives with her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan. The duo will be at their candid best as these Bollywood celebs will take host Karan Johar's case and pull his leg for asking his guest celebrities about their sex lives. Not only this, Bebo will channel her inner Poo and roast Aamir for his dressing sense and the long durations of his film schedules. Here's when and how to watch Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan's Koffee With Karan episode online:

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 5 Guests

The new episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will see Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan sipping some hot Koffee together.

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 5 Date and Time

Koffee With Karan S7 episode 5 streams tonight (Thursday) at 12am on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to download Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan KWK episode online?

Koffee With Karan is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar. Netizens will have to pay for the Disney+Hotstar premium subscription to watch Koffee With Karan S7 online and download Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan episode as the free service won't let you stream premium content.

Koffee With Karan 7 Kareena-Aamir Episode Highlights

Kareena and Aamir will have sizzling conversations about the industry, their style statements, and the speed of some stars wrapping their films.

Aamir Khan and host Karan Johar's equation will come to light as the former displays a no-holds-barred personality on the show.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, true to her reputation as Bollywood’s diva, will be bringing to the episode her iconic ‘Poo’ self, especially when judging the fashion sense of others.

Her sass by her side, Kareena Kapoor Khan will point out how Aamir Khan finishes a film in over 200 days while Akshay Kumar does the same in 30 days.

Aamir Khan, who recently separated from his wife, Kiran Rao will open up about the wholesome nature of his family. The star will candidly share how in a relationship of love and respect, there can be no ‘acrimonious moment’. “I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivar he rahenge.”

