Amid 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trends, Milind Soman supports Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's film?

'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' has been trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter for quite some time now. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer is one of the most anticipated films of the year and the social media trend has grabbed the attention of many. Seemingly it also caught the attention of Milind Soman. The model-actor took to Twitter to share his opinion on trolls targeting films.

Keeping it simple and crisp and without mentioning any names, Milind tweeted, "Trolls can't stop a good film :)"

While there has been no proof why 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' has become a top trend, it is being assumed that the film is getting flak on social media for comments that the actor made about India a few years ago.

Aamir too spoke about it recently. When asked if such campaigns against his films make upset him, Aamir said that it makes him "sad". The superstar told a leading newspaper: "Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film."

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a remake of Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. It also stars Kareena Kapoor and has Aamir in the role of a simple, kind man, played originally by Tom Hanks' 1994 iconic film.

The titular character, Laal Singh, portrayed by Aamir Khan is innocent, unapologetic, and hopeful in life. He is a man of virtue, substance and ambitions. He walks on the path his mother has shown and eventually becomes the man he is meant to be. His life journey is unlike any and is destined for the world to watch and learn.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. The Advait Chandan directorial is set to debut in theatres on August 11, where it will clash with the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan'.

