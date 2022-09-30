Ponniyin Selvan 1: Offering milk to bursting crackers, Tamil Nadu celebrates Aishwarya Rai's film release

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ponniyin Selvan 1 release celebrations

Ponniyin Selvan 1: Mani Ratnam's PS-1 released across the world amid huge expectations and excitement today (September 30). Mani Ratnam's magnum opus starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha among others, is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel. On Friday, fans celebrated the release of Mani Ratnam's directorial across the state of Tamil Nadu. Fans gathered in huge numbers outside Rohini Silver Screens movie theatre in Chennai's Koyambedu and lauded the film and its cast.

The celebration included the playing of drums and dancing in front of the cinema hall. In Madurai, fans offered milk and put garlands around the actor Vikram's poster. And even performed the pooja and were seen bursting crackers. Take a look:

Image Source : ANIPonniyin Selvan 1 celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Image Source : ANIPonniyin Selvan 1 celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Image Source : ANIPonniyin Selvan 1 celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Image Source : ANIPonniyin Selvan 1 celebrations in Tamil Nadu

About PS1

In the film, Vikram portrays the role of Aditya Karikalan. Apart from him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen in dual roles of queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. Trisha will be seen as Kundavai and Ravi will portray the character of Arunmozhi Varman. Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi., Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan. ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan I Twitter Review & Reaction: Aishwarya Rai's film gets 'standing ovation' by fans

Directed by Mani Ratnam, 'Ponniyin Selvan' is a pan-India film. 'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after 'Iruvar' in 1997, 'Guru' in 2007 and 'Raavan' in 2010.

PS1 is a historical drama of time when the Cholan Empire was at the height of its power. The film follows the power struggle between royal families as forces conspire to capture the Cholan throne. 'Ponniyin Selvan' film used the names of real-life characters who existed at the time but the events are fictionalised to a larger extent. ALSO READ: Adipurush: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon wake up fans with a major announcement. Find out

The story is set in the 10th century during a tumultuous time in the Chola Empire when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor. The A.R Rahman musical is out in theatres, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

(With ANI inputs)

