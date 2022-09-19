Meet world's youngest transgender model who walked the runway at New York Fashion Week

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THENOELLABELLA Noella McMaher, the world's youngest transgender

Meet the world’s youngest transgender model, Noella McMaher. She is just 10 years old and has walked the ramp of New York Fashion Week. In September 2022, it was her second time walking the ramp. Before this, she also walked in February at the same fashion week. According to Reuters, the fashionista who hails from Chicago said, “It’s cool to have that title.” She further said, “ it shows other people and kids that being transgender isn’t bad.”

According to reports, Noella did the Runway 7 show and walked for the Trans Clothing Company. And now, on Saturday, she opened the show and became the showstopper for Renacio.

Have a look at her video:

She also mentioned, how she ended up in this show. She said, “It was fun to do something new since I usually do more high fashion power walk. … This time I got to tell a story.” The people who encouraged her to fly with open wings were Noella’s parents, Dee and Ray McMaher. They believe that its their job to foster their kid's dreams, which also includes being an advocate for other trans kids.

Dee also explained that everyone needs to accept trans kids and said, “The fact that she has this want to be an activist and be visible for other trans kids, we know is just so important in a world that especially right now in our current political climate, that has so many things that are working against her - kids like her.”

Noella expressed to her parents that she was a girl when she was just 2 years old and her parents supported her in her journey. From her life story, she wants people to know that trans kids are no different from other kids. She said, “We were just born in the wrong body, pretty much. When we find out, we just switched our genders.”

Although she is very young right now and has not decided what she wants to become in future, her short-term plan includes walking the ramp of Paris Fashion Week someday.

