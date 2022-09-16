This Uttarakhand cop has a unique way to control the traffic | watch the video

Follow us on Image Source : TWIITER/@ANI UP/UTTARAKHAND A traffic cop in Uttarakhand dances his way out to kill the monotony of his duty.

A Traffic police officer in Uttarakhand is seen regulating the traffic with his unique dance moves. Jogendra Kumar from Dehradun is winning the hearts of netizens after a video of him went viral on the internet. In the video, he is seen blowing the whistle and gesturing to cars and two-wheelers crossing the area while dancing. He even strikes a pose while smiling and asking drivers to cross one of the lanes. The video was shared by ANI on its Twitter handle.

The clip was captioned, 'Jogendra Kumar, a Home Guard deployed as a Traffic Police personnel near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun, controls the vehicular movement of traffic in a unique way'.

The cop, Jogendra shared with ANI, “I have brought in a unique aspect, this makes people happy. They enjoy this and reach their destination. I have done this to ensure that people don’t get bored when they stop at traffic signals. I enjoy my work”.

The net mongers have showered love on this unique style of enjoying the job. One of the users commented, “Homeguard personal how he is active! Even not taking a breath or rest continuously managing directions of traffic! I really salute the person like this.” His enthusiasm is inspiring to all office-going people… I see him daily… God bless him..”, another user tweeted.

The job of a traffic cop is one of the toughest, especially in India because of the high volume of vehicular traffic. The smoke coming out of the vehicles and high-decibel noise at traffic junctions made it even more stressful but Jogendra Kumar can be seen dancing around as he keeps the traffic moving seamlessly while wearing a big smile on his face. Rather than simply carrying out the monotonous task of controlling traffic, he seems to be doing a dance routine to make his job interesting not only for him but also for the commuters.

The video has received nearly 12,000 views and close to 500 likes. (while writing the story).

