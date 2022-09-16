Pak former PM Imran Khan slammed over embarrassing blunder during live address, says 'Atta per litre'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMRANKHAN.PTI Pak former PM Imran Khan slammed over a blunder

Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, makes headlines time and again due to his embarrassing blunders during his live speeches. Now, the former PM is again making waves on the internet after he made a slight blunder in his speech during a live address to the nation. The video has gone viral on the internet and netizens are taking hilarious digs at the incident.

During a recent live address, Imran Khan was talking about the inflation of prices. During the speech, he referred to flour in litres instead of kilos and that sparked a meme fest. He said, "The price of flour has doubled. One kilo atta was Rs 50 during our tenure, however, it has crossed more than 100 rupees per litre in Karachi."

As soon as the video went viral, he faced huge backlash for his statement. One user wrote, "Yeh kya ho raha hai who is teaching whom, koun guru or koun shisha hai (What is happening, who is the teacher, who is student)." Another user wrote, "Is it a speech or joke."

The twitter got jammed with memes related to the viral video many said that the incident is similar to Rahul Gandhi's speech. Check out some of the tweets below:

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the same error recently when speaking at a rally against rising prices at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. He remarked, "Earlier, atta was Rs 22 per litre, and now it was Rs 40 per litre," unintentionally. He quickly rectified himself, saying kg instead. Many online users compared Rahul Gandhi and Imran Khan, making the joke that perhaps they had the same speechwriter.

Imran Khan served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from August 2018 to April 2022. After failing in a vote of no confidence in his leadership, he was removed from office. He became the first prime minister of Pakistan to lose a vote of no confidence.

