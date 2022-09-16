Delhi Police share shocking accident video, tweet 'God helps those who wear helmet' | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KARTIUM Helmets can save your life once twice and thrice, wear helmet

Delhi Police recently shared a video on Twitter and anyone who has seen this 15-second video must have understood the importance of wearing a helmet. In some way or the other, it is definitely told how effective a helmet is in saving your life. Apart from the family, the police also give the advice to wear a helmet while riding a bike. The viral video shows a narrow escape of the rider from death.

The viral video shared on Twitter was captioned, 'God helps those who wear helmet'. Not once but twice the man was saved from getting seriously injured. The rider first accidentally collided with a car and as the motorcycle slides along the floor, it smashes into a lamp post on the divider. Shocked and stunned, the rider slowly tries to get up after the crash, but what happens next is shocking. The lamp post, apparently damaged after being hit by the bike, comes crashing down on the rider, hitting his head. He is thrown back onto the ground. The rider was only saved because he was wearing a helmet.

Netizens are all shocked and surely have understood the importance of wearing a helmet. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Dear All Fellow Indians, Please wear a helmet to save yourself and save the nation. We value and need all citizens to make India one of the most developed countries in the world". Another one tweeted, 'Please catch hold of the guy who installed the light pole.. it was not done properly and Helmet is a must for everyone, we agree'. Many more users have reacted to this video saying, 'helmets are a must'.

People have been pouring in their reactions and suggestions, many said that the speed limit should be strictly implemented. The video has collected over 26,000 likes and has been retweeted over 5,000 times (at the time of writing).

