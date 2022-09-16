Roger Federer's doppelganger in Bollywood is Salman Khan's brother, Twitterati enjoy the last laugh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SRIHARIRAVI12/@SHARP__EDGE_ Roger Federer and Arbaaz Khan

Roger Federer retires: The Tennis legend on September 15, 2022, called it quits after winning 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer, broke the news in a lengthy social media post, announcing that he will retire after the Laver Cup in London, next week. That is a team event run by his management company. The announcement came as a shock to his fans and lovers all across the globe. But do you know that Roger Federer has a doppelganger in Bollywood and he is none other than Salman Khan's brother, Arbaaz Khan? Well. yes! many people while expressing sadness over the news, used Khan's photo instead of Federer's.

On Friday, filmmaker Hansal Mehta made a mistake by sharing Arbaaz Khan's picture on a post he shared for Roger Federer. Hansal took to Twitter, where he added the wrong photo and wrote: "Going to miss you champion #RogerFederer."

Earlier, when Roger Federer claimed his eighth Wimbledon title, fans started teasing Arbaaz over his close resemblance to Federer, generating hilarious memes around their photo comparison. ALSO READ: Roger Federer announces retirement after Laver Cup 2022: Twitter hails 'GOAT of Tennis'

Talking about the times when people make memes on Arbaaz and Federer’s look, the actor earlier told HT, "I’m aware of this similarity that is being drawn. Not sure if he [Federer] is aware, too (laughs). But, but I’d love to meet him in person. I’m a huge Federer fan. I’ve come to know that he has a house in Dubai and when he plays the Dubai Open, he stays there. I plan to try and meet him during that time.”

Announcing his retirement, Federer, who has been at the top of his game for 24 years, quoted that his body and mind were constantly sending him messages to let go of the sport he loves so much.

Tennis legend on September 15 posted a heartfelt message that read, "Laver cup next month will be my final ATP tour event. I will not play any more Grand Slams or on the tour." ALSO READ: Throwback: When Deepika Padukone played Tennis with Roger Federer in Delhi | Photos

"I have worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacity and limit. I am 41 years old and have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me generously more than I ever would have dreamt and I must recognise when I have to end my competitive career. I will play more tennis, of course, but not in Grand Slams and in tour. It's a bitter-sweet decision," he added.

