FIFA World Cup 2022: Between BTS Jungkook's Dreamers & Shakira's Waka Waka we grew up, say football fans

FIFA World Cup 2022: It was a momentous occasion for K-pop fans to see BTS' Jungkook perform at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. The South Korean star set the show going with an impeccable performance last week. And now, the official music video of FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem was released. In the video, Jungkook is seen dancing in the markets and grooving atop the skyscrapers.

The video, without any surprises, is garnering much love from the audience. In fact, some have already declared it as the best FIFA anthem so far. Some even think it is better than Shakira's superhit song Waka Waka. "We grew up listening to waka waka but the coming generator is gonna grow up listening to dreamers. Actually dreamers is the best wc song," a user wrote on Twitter. "Jungkook is the new Korean Ricky Martin of this era… Bye bye Copa de la vida & waka waka… Dreamers is here to stay," said another.

"My little dreamer climbed on top of the world! How can I express in words how proud I am?! There are no words! Kooki's song will stay forever in football/soccer history. It'll be revisited over n over. Like Waka Waka, DREAMERS by JUNGKOOK has now a place in history," shared the third one. Check out how netizens are reacting to the video:

You can decide which one you like better by watching the videos here:

BTS' Jung Kook stole the limelight during a glittering opening of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium. he nearly hour-long ceremony had to be BTS' Jung Kook laying down his new tune "Dreamers" for the 60,000-capacity stadium. Surrounded by dancers, the international superstar and South Korean supporter set the standard for World Cup opening ceremonies to come.

