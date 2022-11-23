Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United: Football fans react with anger, memories & funny memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FOOTBALLANT Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United: In a not-so-shocking move, the Portuguese star player and football club announced they are parting ways. Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United decided to end their acrimonious relationship as the world is hooked to television screens to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

With Ronaldo preparing for Portugal's opening match on Thursday, Manchester United on Tuesday announced their split with a terse statement on its various social media channels. "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," the club said in its statement on Tuesday. "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," it added in the statement.

Soon after the announcement was made, football fans rushed to social media sites to vent out their anger, shares memories, bid emotional goodbyes and churn out funny memes.

"Thanks for the memories king, we’ll always love you @Cristiano," a user tweeted, another said, "So first Messi and Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia then Ronaldo leaves ManU what a day in football." "Very small club no one will care manU again after Ronaldo leaves," a third one claimed.

"We love @Cristiano the way he is..ManU has been a disappointment and the earlier he leaves the better . Afterall ,he's been the best thing that has happened to ManU lately. #lovecristano," a twitter user wrote on micro-blogging site.

It happened after the Portuguese star made disparaging remarks against the club in an explosive TV interview just before he left to represent Portugal in the World Cup in Qatar. Ronaldo had launched an explosive attack on Manchester United and coach Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan for the treatment meted out to him since he returned at the start of this season.

Now that the two parties have decided on an amicable divorce, the club said it would move on and concentrate on preparing for the restart of the season after the World Cup break. Ronaldo will now be hoping to come up with a great performance for Portugal in what could be his last World Cup.

