Sushma Swaraj’s throwback video of singing Bollywood song 'Ichak Dana' with Uzbek woman will win your heart

Sushma Swaraj’s throwback video of singing Bollywood song 'Ichak Dana' with Uzbek woman

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj breathed her last on late Tuesday night after she was rushed to the hospital due to cardiac arrest. The Minister was said to be taken to AIIMS, New Delhi at 10:15 pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward. The world is still shocked that they have lost one of the most hard-working leaders too soon. Sushma Swaraj was a popular name on Twitter and her zeal to come forward and help everyone in need often earned her many accolades. The minister not just made it possible for people struggling in other countries to come back home, but her strong personality also made her one of the most loved politicians in India as well.

Sushma Swaraj always made sure that she is there of everyone who seek her help through any medium. As we have lost her too early, at the age of 67, let’s have a look at her throwback video that will bring a smile on your face while you remember her with heavy heart. The former external affairs minister was on a three nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan as part of India's efforts to boost strategic partnership with the resource-rich Central Asian nations in 2018 when she met a Uzbek woman and enjoys a Bollywood classic with her.

Sushma Swaraj was in Uzbekistan when she met a local woman who appears to eb a fan of Bollywood. A video went viral on the internet in which the minister can be seen enjoying the song from Raj Kapoor and Nargis’ 1955 film Shree 420. In the video, the local woman can be seen singing Ichak Dana song from the Bollywood film as Sushma Swaraj accompany her and enjoys the song. Watch the video here-

Bollywood knows no boundaries! More so in Uzbekistan where Raj kapoor and Nargis are household names. Salute to this Uzbek woman for her spirit as she hums the song 'इचक दाना बीचक दाना' from the classic Shri 420! @SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/I9ksvWukxo — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 5, 2018

Ichak Dana song has originally featured Raj Kapoor and Nargis and has been sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh. There is no denying that Bollywood enjoys a huge fan base all around the world. From the wide smile of Sushma Swaraj in the video, it won’t be wrong to say that she must have liked the song a lot. Listen to the original song here-

Coming back to Sushma Swaraj, the former external affairs minister had undergone kidney transplantation in 2016 and she didn’t contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 because of health problems.

