Sushma Swaraj, doyen of Indian politics, is dead at 67 | UPDATES

Image Source : FILE/PTI Swaraj was popular among Twitter users for helping citizens, both in India and abroad, facing problems related to visa and passport, among other issues.

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj breathed her last on late Tuesday night.

She was rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi after a massive cardiac arrest, reports say.

Sources said she was brought to AIIMS at 10:15pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward.

The 67-year-old leader, who underwent a kidney transplant in December 2016, had not contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons.

A troubleshooter for the BJP in many cases, Swaraj gave a human face to to the External Affairs Ministry.

Swaraj was popular among Twitter users for helping citizens, both in India and abroad, facing problems related to visa and passport, among other issues.

Swaraj had put out a tweet in the evening congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre's bold move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union Territories secured Parliament's approval.

"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said.

She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.

LIVE UPDATES:

23:57 | Rahul Gandhi expresses grief

I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines.



My condolences to her family in this hour of grief.



May her soul rest in peace.



Om Shanti 🙏 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

23:56 | Rajat Sharma, editor-in-chief, India TV tweets

Shocked to hear news about the sudden demise of @BJP4India leader and former External Affairs Minister @SushmaSwaraj Ji. May her soul rest in peace. सुषमा जी उन प्रखर वक्ताओं में से थीं, जिनकी वाणी के सभी कायल थे. उनका असामयिक निधन हम सबके लिए एक सदमे से कम नहीं है. ओम् शांति. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 6, 2019

23:55 | BJP leaders arrive at AIIMS

Prakash Javadekar, Shahnawaz Hussain, Manoj Tiwari, Mahendra Nath Pandey, and other BJP leaders at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/OJJiK4zIpI — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

23:40 | PM Modi tweets

Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

23:33 | SS Ahluwalia reaches AIIMS

23:31 | Dinesh Gundu Rao expresses grief

Sad to hear the terrible news of ⁦@SushmaSwaraj⁩ sudden demise.



One of India’s great parliamentarians, who could hold her own in any debate.



Respected, affable and well liked by all.



We’re going to miss her.#ShraddhanjaliForSushmahttps://t.co/Fxnv4QzB3F — Dinesh Gundu Rao / ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) August 6, 2019

23:24 | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches AIIMS

23:23 | "Heartbreaking to know that our dearest former EAM Sushma Swaraj ji is no more. She was brought dead to the hospital emergency an hour ago. Heart attack is most likely the cause of death. AIIMS is drafting a formal statement. She was 67. This is terribly shocking," Aditya Raj Kaul tweets.

23:18 | Sushma Swaraj's last tweet

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

23:16 | Congress is the first to tweet