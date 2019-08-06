Tuesday, August 06, 2019
     
  Sushma Swaraj, doyen of Indian politics, is dead at 67 | UPDATES

Sushma Swaraj, doyen of Indian politics, is dead at 67 | UPDATES

The 66-year-old leader, who underwent a kidney transplant in December 2016, had not contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons.

New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2019 23:56 IST
Image Source : FILE/PTI

Swaraj was popular among Twitter users for helping citizens, both in India and abroad, facing problems related to visa and passport, among other issues.

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj breathed her last on late Tuesday night.

She was rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi after a massive cardiac arrest, reports say.

Sources said she was brought to AIIMS at 10:15pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward.

The 67-year-old leader, who underwent a kidney transplant in December 2016, had not contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons. 

A troubleshooter for the BJP in many cases, Swaraj gave a human face to to the External Affairs Ministry.

Swaraj was popular among Twitter users for helping citizens, both in India and abroad, facing problems related to visa and passport, among other issues.

Swaraj had put out a tweet in the evening congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre's bold move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union Territories secured Parliament's approval.

"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said.

She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri. 

LIVE UPDATES:

23:57 | Rahul Gandhi expresses grief

23:56 | Rajat Sharma, editor-in-chief, India TV tweets

23:55 | BJP leaders arrive at AIIMS

23:40 | PM Modi tweets

23:33 | SS Ahluwalia reaches AIIMS

23:31 | Dinesh Gundu Rao expresses grief

 

23:24 | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches AIIMS

23:23 | "Heartbreaking to know that our dearest former EAM Sushma Swaraj ji is no more. She was brought dead to the hospital emergency an hour ago. Heart attack is most likely the cause of death. AIIMS is drafting a formal statement. She was 67. This is terribly shocking," Aditya Raj Kaul tweets.

23:18 | Sushma Swaraj's last tweet

23:16 | Congress is the first to tweet

