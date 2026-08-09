Laser beam disorients Malaysia Airlines pilot, flight circles mid-air before landing at Kolkata airport

Kolkata:

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur carrying 159 passengers was delayed as it faced a problem while approaching the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata for landing, as the pilot was distracted by a laser beam, airport sources said on Sunday.

Sudden laser flash affected pilot's vision

Flight MH-184 was scheduled to land at 11.20 pm on Saturday, according to news agency PTI. However, when the flight was around eight nautical miles from the runway, the pilot reportedly noticed a bright laser beam flashing towards the cockpit from the Madhyamgram-Barasat side, the sources said.

The flight finally landed safely at around 11.25 pm. All passengers and crew members were reported safe, the sources said.

The sudden laser flash reportedly affected the pilot's vision, briefly disorienting him. As a result, the aircraft was unable to land at the scheduled time and had to circle overhead before making another approach.

Use of laser lights prohibited around the airport

Following the incident, the airline informed airport authorities. The Kolkata airport authorities also lodged a complaint with the NSCBI Airport Police Station, sources said.

Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh said the use of laser lights around the airport is prohibited, but such incidents occur occasionally and can potentially disrupt aircraft operations.

He said the matter had been brought to the attention of the police, who are investigating the incident.

Pilots have also reported similar incidents in the past, with laser beams affecting their vision during critical phases of flight, particularly take-off and landing.

During the 2025 Durga Puja festival, laser lights used near the Sreebhumi Sporting Club pandal reportedly caused concern among pilots, following which the laser show was stopped.

Intense laser beams can temporarily impair a pilot's vision, causing distraction and even temporary blindness-like effects, posing a risk during the critical stages of take-off and landing, the sources said.

Mid-air panic on Kuala Lumpur-Kochi flight

Earlier, a passenger was arrested for allegedly attempting to open the emergency exit of a Kuala Lumpur–Kochi flight, threatening fellow passengers and cabin crew, and damaging the emergency exit's window panel, police said on August 6. The accused was identified as Jamsheer Athanikkal, who was travelling on Batik Air flight OD231 from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi.

The incident took place between 9.30 pm and 11.05 pm while the aircraft was mid-flight. The passenger allegedly attempted to force open the emergency exit, damaged its window panel, and threatened fellow passengers, thereby endangering the safety of everyone on board.

(With PTI inputs)

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