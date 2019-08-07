Sushma Swaraj Death: Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol and others mourn the demise of former External Affairs Minister

Senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj took her last breath at the age of 67 on August 6th 2019. She passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a heart stroke at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She was brought to the emergency ward of the hospital at 10:15 PM. As soon as the shocking news broke, politicians, cricketers, Bollywood and Television celebrities took to their social media handles to mourn the death of the former External Affairs minister.

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a video of himself and said, “I am so so shocked to know about the unfortunate and sad demise of one of the finest human beings and one of the most charismatic, honest, brilliant leaders of India, Sushmita Swaraj. I am doing this live because I had to share with somebody. I am in New York, in a cab and just saw the news and could not deal with it. I have such amazing memories with her.”

Sunny Deol tweeted, "My sincere condolences on passing away of #Sushmaswaraj ji. One of the finest leader of our country.She was special and we will miss her. Sending my prayers to family and friends."

Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "A towering figure of contemporary Indian political scenario bids farewell. Rest in peace #SushmaSwaraj ma’am."

Ekta Kapoor, "In my younger years I got so much support from Shushma ji ! I still have pictures with her giving me my first award all over my office!gutted sad at d loss of a lady who taught me my first lesson... women should help women grow ! Thanku n rip shushmaji #RIPSushmaSwarajJi"

Boman Irani wrote, "A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation’s loss.

Mummun Dutta, "Soooo shocked to hear about the death of legendary #sushmaswaraj . Unbelievable! Shocked to the core. What a leader, what a lady !! What a monumental loss. Respect forever. So so so saddened!! #RIPSushmaJi."

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "RIP Sushma ji. Absolutely shocked and devastated to hear about her passing. She was always close to me and was extremely kind, since the early days. My heartfelt condolences to the family & our entire nation for this great loss."

