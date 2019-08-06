Lal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan to reduce 20 kgs for the remake of Forrest Gump

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan who was last seen in the film Thugs Of Hindostan will begin the shooting of his next project Laal Singh Chaddha in a few months. The film will be the official remake of the 1994 hit Forrest Gump and the actor will be seen playing the role originally played by Tom Hanks. As per the recent reports in Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times, Aamir will come in shape of a younger character by losing 20 kilos for his role.

A source close to the portal informed that the actor is leaving no stone unturned to give his best shot for the same. He said, “The actor follows a special diet consisting of sabzi roti and some protein intake. He will also undergo the training for his look after September. As of now, Aamir is involving himself in the overall creative aspects for the project.”

The source further informed that the makers of Tom Hanks’s film had Aamir’s name in mind. “The original makers have heard good things about India’s one of the finest actors, Aamir Khan and his knack for perfection in movie making. Despite good offers earlier, the makers decided to give its remake rights to the production who brings Aamir involved in the project,” the source revealed.

When Aamir came to know about the same, he initiated the talks. The source continued, “It took more than five years to finalise the deal.” Forrest Gump has won six Oscars and even got Hanks the Best Actor award. Have a look at the trailer here:

This is not the first time when the actor has grabbed the limelight for physical transformation as previously in various films like Ghajini, 3 Idiots, and Dangal, he surprised his fans with his looks.

Coming back to the film, it was announced on Aamir’s birthday this year ie. March 14. There are reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been roped in for the lead role and will release during Christmas 2020 weekend. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.