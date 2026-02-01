Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman makes massive announcement, high-quality sports goods to become cheaper Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha and proposed a scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters in the FY27 budget. She also made a massive announcement related to high-quality sports goods, making it cheaper.

New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha for the ninth consecutive time. During her speech, she also touched upon the need for the high-quality affordable sports goods in the country. She also noted that India, as a country, has a massive potential to emerge as a global hub for sports goods. This makes it clear that the sports goods are set to become cheaper now which is a great news for the sports enthusiast in the country.

"India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for sports goods. We propose a dedicated initiative to promote globally competitive sports goods," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget 2026-27 speech. This announcement highlights the importance the Modi government has been giving over the years in promoting sports in the country.

Modi government's focus on sports over the years

Over the past decade, the Indian government has fundamentally shifted its approach to sports, transitioning from a reactive model to a proactive, athlete-centric ecosystem. This evolution is characterized by a "pyramid" strategy: strengthening the grassroots foundation while providing elite support at the top.

The focus has shifted from merely building stadiums to creating a full ecosystem. This includes the new National Institute of Sports Science and Research and a dedicated initiative to make India a global manufacturing hub for sports goods. Also, over the years, the allocation for sports in the Budget has been massive.

In the last four Budget presentations, the Modi government allocated more than Rs 3000 crore during the Budget with a strategic focus on training, scouting, Asian Games and Olympics, which, in turn, has helped the Indian athletes improve their performance in the mega events. By including sports infrastructure in the harmonized master list of infrastructure sub-sectors, the government unlocked private investment.

