Union Budget 2026: RVNL, IRCTC stocks in focus on announcement of 7 high-speed rail corridors Sitharaman also proposed a new dedicated freight corridor between Dankuni in West Bengal and Surat in Gujarat in the Union Budget for 2026-27.

New Delhi:

Shares of railway-linked firms such as Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Titagarh Rail Systems, Jupiter Wagons, and Texmaco Rail & Engineering are in focus as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the development of seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors.

"In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop 7 high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors: Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, Chennai to Bengaluru, Delhi to Varanasi, Varanasi to Siliguri," Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also proposed a new dedicated freight corridor between Dankuni in West Bengal and Surat in Gujarat in the Union Budget for 2026-27.

According to the minister, these proposed corridors will be developed between Mumbai and Pune, Pune and Hyderabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, Chennai and Bengaluru, Delhi and Varanasi and Varanasi and Siliguri.

Sitharaman said to promote environmentally-sustainable movement of cargo, she proposed to establish a new dedicated freight corridor connecting Dankuni in the east to Surat in the west.

At present, work on one high-speed corridor between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is in progress. Similarly, two dedicated freight corridors -- Eastern and Western -- are in operation covering several states and districts.