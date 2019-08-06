Image Source : INSTAGRAM Has Varun Dhawan charged a whopping amount of Rs 33 crore for Street Dancer 3D?

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan ever since his debut film Student Of The Year, has been giving hits after hits leaving his last release Kalank. The actor has recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. He is counted amongst the most bankable stars of the recent times and if reports in Pinkvilla are to be believed, Varun has been paid fees of Rs 33 crore for the Remo D’Souza-directed dance film.

A source close to the portal said, “Varun is clearly going to be one of the highest-paid actors from the younger generation. He is being paid to the tune of Rs 33 crore for Street Dancer 3D. The call was taken keeping his satellite reach in mind. His films usually work tremendously well on TV and the makers are also reaping huge benefits of the same.”

“They plan to sell the satellite rights to a leading channel for an unbelievable price and the channel is okay with it because Varun promises great viewership on the small screen too. The actor has got a signing amount of Rs 10-11 crore and the remaining remuneration will be given to him from the money the producers make from the satellite and digital rights,” the source continued.

