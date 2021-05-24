Best gadgets for the Fitness Enthusiasts out there

Realme Watch S

With gyms and fitness centres being the first ones to shut down during the pandemic, the trend to religiously workout from home has started. People have started opting for virtual workout classes to improve their physical and mental well being.

Here is a list of the best health assistance gadgets, which will play an integral role in managing our fitness routines at home. Not only will they keep you healthy but also help with an active and engaged lifestyle.

Realme Watch S pro

The Realme Watch S Pro smartwatch sports a round dial made of stainless steel frame and plastic back. The AMOLED display is a 1.39-inch touchscreen panel and it has built-in GPS. It has detachable straps as well. On the features front, it offers the heart rate sensor, step count, sleep and SpO2 trackers, phone notification sync, and 5ATM swim-proof water resistance among 15 total modes, which will help in tracking all your health statistics. The smartwatch is available via realme.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.com and mainline channels.

Price: Rs. 9,999

Amazfit Bip S Lite

If you have a very tight budget, then the Amazefit Bip S Lite should be your ideal pick. It has a 1.28 Transflective Color Display that stays always on and allows touch inputs. The silicone band offers an option of swapping it with any other spare you have. Even at this price tag, it offers 8 active modes such as step-counting, heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and the PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) score and prides a long-lasting battery life. Amazfit Bip S Lite can be purchased through Amazfit.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.com and mainline channels.

Price: Rs. 3,799

Realme Watch S

The Realme Watch S is equipped with a smart display that adapts itself to the brightness of the ambient light, giving you a comfortable viewing experience both indoors and outdoors. Additionally, the advanced sensors of Realme Watch S are highly accurate and support advanced blood oxygen level monitoring functions to help you monitor your health. It also supports the tracking of 16 sports modes, providing sport assistance, logging and more for our health freaks. The Realme watch S is available via realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels.

Price: 4,999

Mi Air Purifier

Air purifiers are a necessity these days for personal wellbeing and Xiaomi's Mi Air Purifier 3 is one of the best value-for-money products in its category, The efficient filtration system and the redesigned air channel paths help the device bring down the PM 2.5 ratings to acceptable levels within minutes. This product will offer you improved air quality resulting in improved living. The Mi Air Purifier is available via Amazon. Com, Flipkart.com, mi.com and mainline channels

Price: Rs. 10,999



Realme Smart Scale

Scale up your fitness with the Realme smart scale which can store multi-person health data profiles. The health data of each family member can be accurately matched with their height, weight, gender and age. It is also equipped with a real-time heart rate sensor and provides statistical heart rate information. This device will help your entire family and record all their statistics. The Realme smart scale is available via, Flipkart.com, mi.com and mainline channels

Price: Rs. 1,999