Satwik-Chirag end India's drought of 58 years, become 1st men's doubles duo to clinch Asia Championships title

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Satwik-Chirag win gold

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history as they became the first Indian men's doubles pair to win the Badminton Asia Championships title. They ended drought of 58 years on Sunday, becoming the first Indians after Dinesh Khanna to be crowned champions at the tournament.

The duo made it to the summit clash after their opponents retired midway through the semifinal game on Saturday. This will be India's first men's doubles medal at the continental event after 52 years.

The star shuttlers scripted a sensational comeback after an opening game reversal to beat the Malaysian combination of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-16, 17-21, 19-21 in a nail-biting final.

Image Source : APSatwik and Chirag celebrate

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy had lost in the quarterfinals in the women's and men's singles respectively. India star shuttler PV Sindhu bowed out of the quarterfinals of the women's singles as she suffered loss to second-seed An Se Young of Korea. On the other hand, HS Prannoy, India's ace shuttler also lost in the quarterfinals. Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan defeated him. Their compatriot Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the tournament in the round of 16. Srikanth lost to the fourth-seeded Japanese Kodai Naraoka

Latest Sports News