Sunday, April 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Satwik-Chirag end India's drought of 58 years, become 1st men's doubles duo to clinch Asia Championships title

Satwik-Chirag end India's drought of 58 years, become 1st men's doubles duo to clinch Asia Championships title

The duo made it to the summit clash after their opponents retired midway through the semifinal game on Saturday.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2023 19:51 IST
Satwik-Chirag win gold
Image Source : TWITTER Satwik-Chirag win gold

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history as they became the first Indian men's doubles pair to win the Badminton Asia Championships title. They ended drought of 58 years on Sunday, becoming the first Indians after Dinesh Khanna to be crowned champions at the tournament.

The duo made it to the summit clash after their opponents retired midway through the semifinal game on Saturday. This will be India's first men's doubles medal at the continental event after 52 years.

The star shuttlers scripted a sensational comeback after an opening game reversal to beat the Malaysian combination of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-16, 17-21, 19-21 in a nail-biting final.

India Tv - Satwik and Chirag celebrate

Image Source : APSatwik and Chirag celebrate

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy had lost in the quarterfinals in the women's and men's singles respectively. India star shuttler PV Sindhu bowed out of the quarterfinals of the women's singles as she suffered loss to second-seed An Se Young of Korea. On the other hand, HS Prannoy, India's ace shuttler also lost in the quarterfinals. Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan defeated him. Their compatriot Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the tournament in the round of 16. Srikanth lost to the fourth-seeded Japanese Kodai Naraoka

Latest Sports News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News