India TV Sports Wrap on April 23: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/ INDIA TV Sunil Narine has ruled out a possible international return after sensational IPL 2024 while Yuzvendra Chahal completed 200 wickets in the tournament

Former West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine has ruled out a possible international return after sensational IPL 2024 for the Kolkata Knight Riders as the calls of him making a U-turn got louder as he was dishing out one performance after another with both bat and ball. On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal became the first bowler to complete 200 wickets in the tournament as he dismissed Mohammad Nabi in the RR vs MI clash in Jaipur. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals move one step closer to playoffs spot

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal's second IPL century and Sandeep Sharma's to register their seventh win of the 2024 edition of the IPL. This was MI's fifth loss of the tournament.

Yuzvenda Chahal becomes first bowler in IPL history to take 200 wickets

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvenda Chahal scripted history as he became the first bowler to take 200 wickets in IPL. Chahal achieved the feat by dismissing Mohammad Nabi of Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants again in four days

The two teams vying for that fourth spot on the points table, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, will be up against each other again after four days and the Men in Yellow will be keen on getting the revenge after the KL Rahul-led side won at home on Friday.

Sunil Narine confirms no U-turn on international retirement

Former West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine, who has been in terrific form in the 2024 edition of the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders with both bat and ball confirmed in a statement on Instagram that despite requests from several people, he will not come back to international cricket and wished the Men in Maroon his best wishes for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Sandeep Sharma attains best bowling figure by an Indian for RR, Jaiswal slams his second IPL ton

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his second IPL century, both against the Mumbai Indians, as he helped the Rajasthan Royals cross the finishing line. Sandeep Sharma, on the other hand, achieved the best figures by an Indian bowler for the Royals (5/18) in the IPL, breaking Yuzvenda Chahal's record.

Harbhajan Singh picks Sanju Samson as the next T20 captain of India

Harbhajan Singh on X (formerly Twitter) wrote after the RR vs MI match said that Sanju Samson has almost booked his place in India's T20 World Cup squad and would like to see him as the next T20 captain after Rohit Sharma.

Dale Steyn takes a veiled dig against Hardik Pandya

Dale Steyn has taken a cryptic dig at Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya after his side's loss against the Rajasthan Royals saying that the losing captains are not adding anything insightful and are not being honest apart from repeating the same old after a defeat.

Novak Djokovic wins Sportsman of the Year Award

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic grabbed the top honour at the Laureus World Sports Awards being adjudged the Sportsman of the Year for a record 5th time while Spain's FIFA World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati won the Sportswoman of the Year award.

Devon Conway joins CSK, to continue his rehab

Kiwi opener Devon Conway, who has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to a hand injury, has joined the Chennai Super Kings squad and will continue his rehab with his side to recover in time for T20 Woirld Cup 2024. Conway was supposed to recover by April end but recovering after surgery in such a tight timeline got difficult.

Saurav Ghoshal announces retirement from professional squash