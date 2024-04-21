India TV Sports Wrap on April 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI India TV Sports Wrap.

It's yet another doubleheader day in the Indian Premier League 2024 season. Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first game of the day whereas Punjab Kings will take the field against Gujarat Titans in the evening clash. On the other hand, the final of the Barcelona Open will also be contested today. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Sunrisers Hyderabad outclass Delhi Capitals to claim second spot on IPL 2024 points table

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi by 67 runs to claim the second position on the points table.

Travis Head wins Player of the Match honour for whirlwind knock against Delhi

Head scored 89 runs off just 32 balls to win the Player of the Match award in the 35th match of IPL 2024.

Azam Khan ruled out of New Zealand series

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Pakistan beat New Zealand in 2nd T20I

Pakistan routed New Zealand in the second T20I by seven wickets.

Pakistan to face Kiwis in 3rd T20I

Pakistan will battle against New Zealand in the third T20I of the series on Sunday (April 21).

KKR to face RCB in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 36th game of IPL 2024.

Manchester City advance to FA Cup final

Manchester City defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup semis with the help of a late strike from Bernardo Silva.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to face Casper Ruud in Barcelona Open summit clash

Tsitsipas will lock horns with Ruud in the final of the Barcelona Open on Sunday.

Garbiñe Muguruza retires from tennis

Garbiñe Muguruza, a former French Open and Wimbledon Open champion has hung her playing boots.

Punjab Kings to meet Gujarat Titans