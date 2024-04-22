India TV Sports Wrap on April 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FIDE CHESS/ INDIA TV Gukesh D became the youngest Candidates winner while Gujarat Titans took revenge from Punjab in IPL 2024

India's teenage chess sensation Gukesh D became the youngest Candidates winner and qualified for the World Championship final. Gukesh drew with the American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura in Round 14. The Fabiano Caruana-Ian Nepomniachtchi clash was key and since it was a draw, Gukesh was declared the winner. On the other hand, in IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans took revenge from Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 to notch up their fourth win while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered heartbreak in a one-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Kolkata Knight Riders prevail in a thriller, RCB suffer their 7th loss

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) sneaked through the finishing line by just one run to register their fifth win in the 2024 edition of the IPL as Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their seventh loss of the tournament and their playoffs chances keep diminishing one game at a time.

Punjab Kings lose their sixth, Gujarat stay in middle muddle

Gujarat Titans came back from their colossal defeat against the Delhi Capitals to register their fourth win of IPL 2024 handing the Punjab Kings their sixth defeat of the tournament. Kings find themselves in a must-win situation with six games left.

Gukesh D becomes youngest Candidates winner

India's teenage sensation Gukesh D held Hikaru Nakamura to a draw in Round 14 before being aided by the Fabiano Caruana-Ian Nepomniachtchi draw to become the youngest to win the Candidates tournament. Gukesh became only the second Indian chess player after Viswanathan Anand to qualify for the World Championship final.

Rajasthan Royals to take on Mumbai Indians in IPL

Rajasthan Royals are comfortably placed at the top of the table in the 2024 edition of the IPL with six wins in seven matches and will be looking to continue their winning run as they take on the underconfident Mumbai Indians side in their final home game of the Jaipur leg.

Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis fined

Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the match against the Gujarat Titans while RCB captain Faf du Plessis was fined INR 12 Lakh for slow over-rate.

Pakistan suffer loss against a depleted New Zealand in the third T20I

Mark Chapman's heroics helped a weakened New Zealand side level the five-match T20 series against Pakistan 1-1 in the third T20I after the opener was washed out due to rain. Chapman with an unbeaten 87 off just 42 balls helped the visitors chase down 179 runs.

Virat Kohli achieves world record in T20 cricket

Virat Kohli with 264 sixes is now the leading six-hitter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and has the highest number of sixes for one team in T20 cricket. Kohli broke Chris Gayle's record of most sixes for a team in the shortest format.

Manchester United qualify for the FA Cup final

Manchester United have set up the Manchester Derby final in the FA Cup after surviving the Coventry scare on penalties after the match was a 3-3 draw in stoppage time. City had beaten Chelsea in the other semi-final.

Casper Ruud takes revenge on Tsitsipas

Casper Ruud beat Stephano Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3 to win the Barcelona Open. Earlier, Tsitsipas had beaten Ruud in the final to win the Monte Carlo Masters.

Liverpool stay alive in Premier League title challenge