Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUKANT KADAM Pramod Bhagat clinches Paralympic gold in badminton singles SL3; takes India's overall medal tally to 16

Pramod Bhagat clinched a historic gold medal in the badminton singles SL3 event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. The 33 year-old reigning world champion defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in 45 minutes to secure a top podium finish.

This is India's first badminton medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Earlier today, Bhagat had defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in straight games to enter the gold medal match.

With badminton making its debut in the Summer Paralympics, Bhagat has also become the first Indian to win a medal in the sport at the Games.

With Bhagat's gold, India's overall medal tally at the Paralympics is now 16. This was India's fourth gold medal at the Games and second of the day, after Manish Narwal clinched a top podium finish in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 event.

India have a chance to add to their gold medal tally at the Paralympics, with Suhas Yathiraj (SL4) and Krishna Nagar (SH6) yet to play their respective finals.

Both the players will be playing their respective singles gold medal matches on Sunday.

Pramod Bhagat has another chance to secure a podium finish in the mixed doubles event, where he will be pairing Palak Kohli for the bronze medal match against the Japanese pair of Akiko Sugino and Daisuke Fujihara on Sunday.

In addition, Manoj Sarkar and Tarun Dhillon will also compete for the bronze medal in their respective singles categories.