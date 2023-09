Asian Games 2023 live updates: Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain in focus, Gold clash with Pakistan in squash

Weightlifting

Women’s 49kg (Mirabai Chanu) - 6:30 AM onwards (final group starts at 12:30 PM)

Women’s 55kg (Bindyarani Devi) - 6:30 AM onwards (final group starts at 4:30 PM)

Shooting

Medal event: 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round and medal matches (Divya TS, Sarabjot Singh) - 6:30 AM onwards

Men’s trap qualification individual and team phase 1 (Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu) - 6:30 AM onwards

Women’s trap qualification individual and team phase 1 (Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak) - 6:30 AM onwards

Equestrian

Team and individual (Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek Limaye) - 5:30 AM onwards

Golf

Men’s individual and team round 3 (Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi) - 4:00 AM onwards

Women’s individual and team round 3 (Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs) - 4:00 AM onwards

Athletics

Women’s heptathlon events (Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara) - 6:30 AM onwards

Men’s long jump qualifying Groups A and B (Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin) - 6:35 AM

Women’s 100m hurdles heats (Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj) - 6:30 AM

Men’s 1500m round 1 heats (Ajay Kumar Saroj, Jinson Johnson) - 7:05 AM

Women’s 400m final (Aishwarya Kailash Mishra) - 5:30 PM

Men’s 400m final (Muhammed Ajmal) - 5:40 PM

Men’s 10,000m final (Karthik Kumar, Gulveer Singh) - 5:50 PM

Table Tennis

Men’s doubles quarter-finals (Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar) - 9:30 AM onwards

Women’s singles quarter-finals (Manika Batra) - 9:30 AM onwards

Women’s doubles quarter-finals (Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale and Sutirtha/Ayhika Mukherjee) - 1:30 PM onwards

Tennis

Mixed doubles semi-finals: Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale (IND) vs En-shuo Liang/Tsung-hao Huang (TPE) - after 9:30 AM

Volleyball

Women's preliminary round Pool A: India vs DPR Korea - 8:00 AM

3x3 basketball

Men’s qualification to quarter-finals: India vs Iran - 10:55 AM

Women’s qualification to quarter-finals: India vs Malaysia - 1:00 PM

Men’s quarter-finals (if qualified) - 3:30 PM onwards

Women’s quarter-finals (if qualified) - 3:30 PM onwards

Boxing

Women’s 54kg quarter-finals: Preeti (IND) vs Zhaina Shekerbekova (KAZ) - 11:30 AM

Women’s 75kg quarter-finals: Lovlina Borgohain (IND) vs Suyeon Seong (KOR) - 12:15 PM

Men’s 57kg round of 16: Sachin Siwach (IND) vs Abuquthailah Turki (KUW) - 1:00 PM

Men’s +92kg quarter-final: Narender (IND) vs Ramezanpourdelavar Iman (IRI) - 2:15 PM

Men’s 71kg quarter-finals: Nishant Dev (IND) vs Okazawa Sewonrets Quincy Mensah (JAP) - 6:30 PM

Kurash

Medal event: Men’s -66kg (Keshav) - 7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)

Medal event: Women’s -52kg (Pincky Balhara, Suchika Tariyal) - 7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)

Roller skating

Medal event: Women's speed skating 10000m point-elimination race final (Heeral Sadhu, Aarthy Kasturi Raj) - 6:30 AM

Medal event: Men's speed skating 10000m point-elimination race final (Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble) - 7:05 AM

Squash

Men’s team gold medal match: India vs Pakistan - 1:00 PM

Handball

Women's preliminary round Group B: India vs Nepal - 11:30 AM

Badminton

Men’s team semi-finals (HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun): India vs the Republic of Korea - 2:30 PM

Bridge

Men's, women’s and mixed team round robin 2 (Indian teams) - 6:30 AM

Canoeing

Multiple sprint races heats and semi-finals (multiple athletes) - 7:00 AM onwards

Chess

Men’s team round 2 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa) - 12:30 PM

Women’s team round 2 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B) - 12:30 PM

Diving

Men's synchronised 3m springboard final (London Singh Hemam, Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi) - 5:00 PM

Hockey

Preliminary men's Pool A: India vs Pakistan - 6:15 PM