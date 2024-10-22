CWG 2026: How many medals India may lose after several sports dropped from Games? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian women's cricket team won a silver medal at CWG 2022

The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, 2026. The Commonwealth Games Federation has approved only 10 sports officially even as cricket, hockey, badminton, squash, and table tennis are among the sports dropped from the roster. This has severely affected India's medal chances for the Games.

India had won a staggering 61 medals in the previous edition of CWG in Birmingham with the most (12) coming from wrestling. Interestingly, India has won a total of 564 medals at the Commonwealth Games and 135 of them have come from shooting. Moreover, India's shooters won 16 out of 66 medals in the 2018 edition of CWG at the Gold Coast.

However, shooting was dropped from the roster for the 2022 CWG and continues to miss out in 2026 as well. But wrestling's absence from the Games will hurt India the most even as India will miss medals in badminton, table tennis, hockey, cricket and squash as well.

India won the silver medal in Women's cricket at CWG in Birmingham with Australia bagging the gold while in hockey, both men's and women's team returned with silver and bronze medal respectively.

List of sports where India won medals in CWG 2022 but will miss in CWG 2026 in Glasgow

Sport No. of medals won in CWG 2022 Wrestling 12 Badminton 6 Table Tennis 5 Hockey 2 Cricket 1 Squash 2

Boxing and Weightlifting will give India hope for CWG 2026

However, all is not lost for India at the CWG 2026 in Glasgow. Athletics and Para Athletics (Track & Field), Swimming and Para Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls and Para Bowls, and 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball are the sports confirmed for the Games.

India won a staggering 10 medals in weightlifting in Birmingham, while Boxers brought home seven medals. India's Neeraj Chopra will also be in action in the Javelin Throw, while in Judo, too, India won three medals last time around. So there is a hope that the tricolour will be flying high in glory in Glasgow, but the number of medals will definitely go down.

Sports retained from CWG 2022 where India won medals