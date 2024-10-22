India TV Sports Wrap on October 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/AP/INDIA TV India beat UAE by seven wickets to stay at the top of the table in Group B in Emerging T20 Asia Cup in Oman while Sarfaraz Khan became a father as he was blessed with a baby boy

India beat the UAE by seven wickets in their second game in the ongoing Emerging T20 Asia Cup in Oman to stay at the top of the table in Group B. In the other game on Monday, Pakistan Shaheens thrashed Oman by 74 runs. On the other hand, Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, who smashed his maiden Test century last week in the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand, became a father as he was blessed with a baby boy. Sarfaraz shared the news with a picture on his Instagram. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Sarfaraz Khan blessed with baby boy

Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan has become a father as he has been blessed with a baby boy. Sarfaraz shared the news with a picture on Instagram.

Kane Williamson to miss the second Test against India in Pune

Kane Williamson is still recovering from the groin strain he sustained during Sri Lanka Test series and hence has been ruled out of the second Test against India. Will Young played at No 3 for New Zealand in place of Williamson.

India A beat UAE in their second Emerging T20 Asia Cup match

India A stayed at the top of the table in Group B in the ongoing Emerging T20 Asia Cup in Oman as they beat the UAE in their second encounter. Rasikh Salam starred with three wickets as India restricted to an easily chaseable score of 107.

Polly Inglis earns maiden call-up for New Zealand for India ODIs

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis has earned a maiden call-up for New Zealand for the three-match ODI series against India in Ahmedabad starting Thursday, October 24.

16 wickets fall on Day 1 of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa

South Africa are ahead by 34 runs on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh after bowling the hosts out for 106. The pitch is seaming, swinging and spinning and the visitors will hope to stretch the lead till 100 on the second day.

Jos Buttler ruled out of West Indies ODIs

Jos Buttler will continue to recover from his calf injury with the England captain being ruled out of the three-match ODI series against the West Indies starting October 31. Michael Pepper has been called up to the ODI squad in his place.

Turner likely to be dished out in Pune for second Test

It is going to be a black soil pitch in Pune and is likely to turn and India adding Washington Sundar to the squad ahead of the second Test against New Zealand was probably the sign.

Kagiso Rabada gets to 300 wickets in Tests

Kagiso Rabada became the fastest bowler in the world to get to the milestone of 300 wickets in Test cricket in terms of number of deliveries on Day 1 of the BAngladesh Test.

Prithvi Shaw dropped from Mumbai squad on fitness grounds

Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw has been dropped on fitness grounds. As per an Indian Express report, MCA has prepared a fitness regime for a couple of weeks for Shaw to earn his place back in the side after being found with 35 per cent body fat.

Jay Shah could serve two terms of three years each as ICC Chairman