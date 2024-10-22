CWG 2026: India's medal hopes dashed as cricket, hockey among sports dropped in Glasgow

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Glasgow has been officially named the host city for CWG 2026

The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will be played in Glasgow, as cricket, hockey, and badminton are among the sports to be dropped from the roster. The Games are returning to the city after 12 years but it will host only 10 sports this time at four different venues. India's medal hopes have been dashed massively with sports like cricket, field hockey not included this time.

The CWG Federation has confirmed the list of sports included in an official statement. For the unversed, Victoria was earlier scheduled to host the CWG but pulled out earlier this year due to massive costing. Glasgow has stepped in to host but has approved only 10 different sports

"The sports programme will include Athletics and Para Athletics (Track & Field), Swimming and Para Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls and Para Bowls, and 3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball," the statement read.

Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena – including the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) are the four venues, within an eight-mile corridor, that will host the Games this time around.

"We’re absolutely delighted to have secured Glasgow as hosts of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. When we started pulling this concept together just under a year ago, our focus was on creating a Games that was different – that could be delivered to the highest quality, in the short time frame, in a financially sustainable way.

"Glasgow 2026 will have all the drama, passion and joy that we know the Commonwealth Games delivers even if it is to be lighter and leaner than some previous editions. It will be more accessible, delivered on a smaller footprint which brings our fans closer to the sporting action.

"The Commonwealth Games has a special place in the hearts of athletes around the globe, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming them, their support staff and fans from all four corners of the Commonwealth to experience the famous Scottish and Glasgow hospitality. It is an exciting moment for the city and the country," Commonwealth Games Scotland Chief Executive Jon Doig OBE said.