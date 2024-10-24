India TV Sports Wrap on October 24: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/GETTY India will be up against New Zealand in the second Test in order to level the three-match series while the men's hockey team will be eager to fight back against Germany

India will be up against New Zealand in the second Test in order to level the three-match series in Pune starting Thursday, October 24 while the men's hockey team will be eager to fight back against Germany after losing the opener. Here's a look at the top 10 sports stories on October 24.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Under-pressure India look to level series against New Zealand

It's not the first time India have conceded a Test series opener at home, in fact, history suggests that the hosts have come back outstandingly well in the past. That would be Rohit Sharma and Co's aim in Pune as they look to level the series against New Zealand.

India aim to level Germany after an off-day in Delhi

It was a complete off day for Indian men's hockey team against a young German side in the first of two games in Delhi losing 2-0. However, the hosts have the opportunity to level the series on Thursday, October 24 in the second and final match.

India women take on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series

Indian women's team will be up against the T20 World Cup champions New Zealand in a three-match T20 series in Ahmedabad, starting Thursday, October 24. The series will be a dress rehearsal for both the sides keeping in mind the Women's ODI World Cup next year in India.

Zimbabwe shatter records for fun against Gambia

Zimbabwe broke records for fun against Gambia in the ICC smashing the highest score in T20Is - 344. Captain Sikandar Raza smashed an unbeaten 133 as Zimbabwe hit as many as 27 sixes in their innings with the all-rounder smashing 15 out of them himself.

Pakistan take on England in the series decider in Rawalpindi

It will be a dry wicket in Rawalpindi alright and England have decided to bat first to get the early advantage in the series decider against Pakistan. Pakistan came back strongly in the second Test in Multan as all their gambles paid off.

Sri Lanka take a 2-0 unassailable lead

Sri Lanka on the back of their spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga won the second ODI against the West Indies in Pallekele and hence, clinched the series with a match to go. The duo picked seven wickets between them as West Indies were skittled out for just 189.

Selection not based on social media? KL Rahul still dropped

After the India head coach Gautam Gambhir talked about backing someone like KL Rahul, who had a good knock in Kanpur when the team wanted everyone to play selfless cricket and go for their shots, he has been dropped from the side with Shubman Gill coming back in . Rahul had a poor outing with the bat in the first Test in Bengaluru.

Global Super League finalises five teams; Lahore Qalandars joins the roster

Guyana Amazon Warriors will be up against the PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars in the opening match of the five-side Global Super League in Providence from November 26-December 7. County team Hampshire, Australia's Victoria state side and BPL's Rangpur Riders are the other three sides.

India A go unbeaten in group stage, qualify for semi-finals

India A beat Oman in their final Group B encounter to qualify for the semi-finals in the Emerging T20 Asia Cup. India will take on Afghanistan A in the semis on Friday, October 25.

Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters