India TV Sports Wrap on October 23: Today's top 10 trending news stories

South Africa are nearing a massive victory in the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh in Dhaka after taking a lead of 202 runs in the first innings. Bangladesh lost three wickets before the stumps on Day 2 and lost as many in the first session before stitching a 100-run partnership to overhaul the deficit. On the other hand, Chad Bowes of New Zealand shattered the records with the fastest double ton in List-A in the Ford Trophy off just 103 balls, scripting history. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

South Africa on brink of a massive win in first Bangladesh Test

South Africa after having taken a lead of 202 runs in the first innings, had Bangladesh three down early at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test in Dhaka. Bangladesh lost three more wickets early on Day 3 before Jaker Ali and Mehidy Hasan kept South Africa at bay.

Chad Bowes shatters List-A world record in Ford Trophy

New Zealand batter Chad Bowes broke Travis Head and Narayan Jagadeesan's record of smashing the fastest double century in List-A cricket. Playing for Canterbury Kings, Bowes reached his double ton in just 103 deliveries against Otago Volts.

KL Rahul not to be retained by Lucknow Super Giants?

As per a report in the Times of India, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi are likely to be Lucknow Super Giants' top three retentions while KL Rahul might not be one of the names. Rahul due to his strike rate is likely to pay a heavy price of not getting retained by the franchise for he was the first name for.

Sri Lanka aim to seal the series in Pallekele on Wednesday

Sri Lanka will be up against the West Indies for the second ODI and will hope to seal the series after winning the opener by five wickets with Charith Asalanka and debutant Nishan Madushka shining with the bat.

Jamie Smith to be unavailable for the New Zealand series

England will have make-do with a makeshift wicketkeeper in Jordan Cox with Jamie Smith unavailable for New Zealand Tests. Earlier the 24-year-old stumper was to play the opening match of the series, however, the latest report by The Cricketer suggested that he will prioritise the birth of his first child.

New Zealand hand maiden call-ups to Mitch Hay and Nathan Smith

New Zealand have called up all-rounder Nathan Smith and uncapped Mitch Hay as the Black Caps look towards the future in terms of white-ball teams. Mitchell Santner was named the interim captain for Sri Lanka ODI and T20I series.

India take on Germany in first of the two matches in Delhi

It will be a repeat of the Paris Olympics semi-final as India take on Germany in a two-match bilateral series with hockey returning to the national capital, Delhi, after 10 years.

Lisa Sthalekar calls out David Warner's tomfoolery

Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar in her column called out David Warner and his antics after he suggested that he is open to return to the national Test side ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Because of Warner, Sthalekar mentioned that Australia didn't have a succession plan in place and wouldn't want to delay it further if that happens yet again.

Shreyas Iyer calls out cricket influencer on social media for spreading fake news

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer called out a cricket influencer on X (formerly Twitter) for spreading fake news regarding his shoulder injury. Iyer is set to sit out of Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy encounter, however, it's not for any injury but he has asked for a break.

Sikandar Raza becomes first Zimbabwe bowler to register five-wicket haul in T20Is