Baisakhi 2025: Devotees take holy dip in 'amrit sarovar' at Golden Temple, river Ganga in Haridwar | Videos Baisakhi was celebrated with religious fervour across India on Sunday, with large gatherings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar. Devotees took holy dips and offered prayers to mark the occasion.

Amritsar/Haridwar: Devotees thronged sacred sites across India on Sunday to mark the festival of Baisakhi, taking holy dips and participating in prayers and festivities. In Punjab, thousands gathered at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where they took a ritual dip in the amrit sarovar (holy tank) and offered prayers to mark the Sikh New Year and the founding of the Khalsa Panth. Baisakhi holds special significance for the Sikh community as it commemorates the day in 1699 when Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, established the Khalsa Panth—an order of saint-soldiers devoted to upholding righteousness and equality.

Mass holy dip in Haridwar

In Uttarakhand, massive crowds of devotees were seen taking a dip in the Ganga river in Haridwar, believing it to cleanse them of sins and bring blessings. Security arrangements were intensified across the region due to the large turnout.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Gairola said, "The entire mela area has been divided into four super zones, 13 zones, and 40 sectors for better crowd management. Adequate police personnel have been deployed. Sector officers, including sub-inspectors and station officers, have been assigned to maintain order. A separate super zoner has also been appointed to supervise highway traffic."

The Haridwar district administration has also made arrangements for medical aid, lost-and-found booths, and crowd control measures to ensure a smooth flow of devotees throughout the day.

Festive greetings from UP CM

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Baisakhi. In a statement, he described the festival as a symbol of India’s "glorious tradition and rich heritage." He noted that Baisakhi, observed with different names across the country, also signifies the beginning of the new harvest season and the agricultural prosperity it brings. “May this festival bring happiness, prosperity, and joy to everyone,” he added.

Baisakhi is widely celebrated in different parts of the country, not just as a Sikh religious event, but a cultural harvest festival in states like Punjab, Haryana, and parts of North India.

(With PTI inputs)