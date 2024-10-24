Sameer Bhujbal, nephew of Chhagan Bhujbal, resigns as Mumbai chief of Ajit Pawar's NCP

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK NCP leader Sameer Bhujbal.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharastra, Sameer Bhujbal, nephew of OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has resigned from his position as Mumbai president of the faction. Bhujbal is reportedly preparing to contest the upcoming assembly elections from the Nandgaon constituency.

However, the Nandgaon seat is currently under the control of the Mahayuti alliance led by Eknath Shinde. According to sources, if his candidature from the Ajit Pawar faction doesn’t materialise, Sameer Bhujbal may contest the election from Sharad Pawar’s faction of the NCP.