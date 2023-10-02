Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Roundup: Track and Field athletes star again as 7 medals get added to India's tally

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team India added 7 medals to their Asian Games 2023 tally on Day 9

The medal rush continued for the Indian contingent on Day 9 of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with as many as seven medals getting added to the tally on Monday, October 22. Gold medal eluded the Indian contingent on Gandhi Jayanti but still the athletes impressed as the medal tally reached 60. It started with the men's rollerskating team winning a bronze and the women's team replicating the feat in the same discipline before the Mukherjees (Sutirtha and Ayhika) lost their women's doubles semi-final in table tennis and settled for bronze.

Then the athletes took over. Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba made a double podium finish for India in the women's 3000m steeplechase before Ancy Sojan registered her personal best in women's long jump to win the Silver medal. Another Silver was won in the mixed team 4x400m relay but the decision came very late as the Indian team finished third but Sri Lanka were disqualified due to lane infringement and hence India were handed a second place. Tejaswin Shankar's performance in men's decathlon in five events so far was another highlight for India as he is currently at the top position in 10-event sport with 4260 points.

Roller skating

India bag Bronze in women's speed skating 3000m relay team - Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Aarathy Kasturi Raj and Heeral Sadhu

India win Bronze in men's 3000m relay final - Anandkumar Velkumar, Vikram Rajendra Ingale, and Siddhant Rahul Kamble

Table tennis - Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee settle for Bronze after losing to North Korea's Suyong Cha, Sugyong Pak in women's doubles semi-finals 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 2-11

Athletics

Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba win Silver and Bronze in women's 3000m steeplechase final

Ancy Sojan wins Silver in women's long jump final, Shaili Singh finishes fifth

India win Silver medal in 4x400m mixed team relay - Muhammed Ajmal, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan

Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath first in his men's 800m heat, qualifies for final

Krishnan Kumar qualifies for men's 800m final

Jesse Sandesh qualifies for men's high jump final

Sarvesh Kushare qualifies for men's high jump final

Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan qualifies for men's 400m hurdles final

Yashas Palaksha qualifies for men's 400m hurdles final

Vithya Ramraj qualifies for women's 400m hurdles final

Tejaswin Shankar has 4260 points after five events in the Decathlon and is currently at the top position

Archery

India beat Malaysia 6-2 in recurve mixed team 1/8 elimination

India beat UAE 159-151 in compound mixed team 1/8 elimination

India beat Singapore 235-219 in compound men's team 1/8 elimination

India beat Thailand 5-1 to enter quarterfinal of women's recurve team event

India defeat Hong Kong, China 6-0 to advance to quarterfinal of men's recurve team event

India's Bhajan Kaur beats Sima Aktar of Bangladesh in women's recurve 1/16 elimination match, enters pre-quarterfinals

Dhiraj Bommadevara beats Lam Dorji of Bhutan to advance to the pre-quarterfinals in the men's recurve individual event

Atanu Das beats Bin Mohamad Khairul of Malaysia to advance to the pre-quarterfinals in the men's recurve individual event

India's Ankita Bhakat loses to Rezza Octavia of Indonesia in women's recurve 1/16 elimination

Sepaktakraw - India beat Singapore 2-0 in men's quadrant preliminary Group B

Canoeing

Megha Pradeep, Shivani Verma finish last in women's canoe double 500m final

Binita Chanu Oinam, Parvath Geetha finish last in women's kayak double 500m final

India's Niraj Verma 7th in men's canoe single 1000m final

India's Ribason Singh, Gyaneshwor Singh finish 8th in men's canoe double 500m final

Badminton - India's Sai Pratheek, Tanisha Crasto beat Macau's Chong Leong, Chi NG 2-0 in straight sets (21-18 21-14) in their mixed doubles Round of 32 clash

Squash

India's Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh beat Thailand's Anantana, Arkaradet 2-0 (11-5 11-6) in their mixed doubles fixture

Joshana Chinappa loses to South Korea's Heo Mingyeong in the women's singles Round of 16

Tanvi Khanna defeated Arichaya Chujit of Thailand in women's singles round of 16

Saurav Ghosal defeated Kuwait's Ammar Altamimi, in the men's singles round of 16

Mahesh Mangaonkar loses to Japan's Ryunosuke Tsukue in the men's singles quarterfinal

Kabaddi - Chinese Taipei hold Indian women to 32-32 draw in Group A match

