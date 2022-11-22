Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: Blockbuster day awaits as Lionel Messi's Argentina, Denmark & France take center stage

Day 3 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will see blockbuster ties on offer as Lionel Messi and his Argentina side start their campaign against Saudi Arabia. The day will also see defending champions France take on Australia in the Group D encounter at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. Denmark who had a fruitful campaign in Euro 2020 will also take center stage against Tunisia while Mexico and Poland go head-to-head at Stadium 974 in Doha. Ahead of the blockbuster day, here is all you need to know about Day 3.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Argentina's latest quest for international glory kicks off on Tuesday, as the South American nation begin their World Cup 2022 Group C campaign against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. La Albiceleste have two World Cups in their cabinet from 1978 and 1986, while Saudi Arabia are aiming to make waves in a difficult group and avoid an expected fourth-placed finish.

Saudi Arabia held the honour of opening the 2018 World Cup against host nation Russia, but that 5-0 defeat was a forgettable affair for the Arabian Falcons, who will likely be fearing a similar fate versus a rampant Argentina on Tuesday.

Date: November 22, 2022

Kick-off: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail

Denmark vs Tunisia

Having won four of their previous five World Cup opening games, Denmark will head into Tuesday in sky-high spirits as they look to kick off their campaign with a bang. Kasper Hjulmand's men secured their spot in Qatar thanks to a near-perfect qualification campaign, where they finished top of Group F after picking up 27 points from their 10 matches.

On the other hand, Tunisia are making a second consecutive appearance at the World Cup after qualifying for the tournament in 2018, which saw their eight-year absence come to an end. However, the Carthage Eagles' participation in Russia was short-lived, as they picked up three points from their three matches to finish third and suffer another group-stage exit from the tournament.

Date: November 22, 2022

Kick-off: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan

Mexico vs Poland

Mexico are heading into their eighth consecutive World Cup appearance, having been eliminated at the last 16 stage in each of their last seven entries. Former Argentina boss and player Gerardo Martino is the man tasked with breaking that cycle in Qatar, having been in charge of El Tri since January 2019.

Poland, meanwhile, are aiming to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since Mexico '86, with their opening game against that nation likely to be crucial given that outright second favourites Argentina are also in their group.

Date: November 22, 2022

Kick-off: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Stadium 974 in Doha

France vs Australia

Since coming up trumps against Croatia on that rain-soaked evening in Moscow, France have added another major trophy to their cabinet in the form of the UEFA Nations League, but the negatives have far outweighed the positives for Didier Deschamps and co.

The art of taking off a goalkeeper and bringing on a penalty-saving specialist is a difficult one to master, but Australia manager Graham Arnold pulled it off in the Socceroos' playoff final versus Peru, with Andrew Redmayne channeling his inner Bruce Grobbelaar in the shootout and helping to send Australia through. They will now take the spotlight in the World Cup.

Date: November 23, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah

Live Streaming Details

All the matches will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network while the same can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

