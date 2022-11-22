Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Update: Clear skies in Napier as India look to seal series in final T20I of 2022

After a rain-affected series between India and New Zealand, the third T20I will see India drop curtains for 2022 on the format as the two nations lock horns in Napier. With rain being a decisive factor in the series, the weather gods needed to be a little kind for the second T20I where India won by 65 runs. Earlier, the first T20I in Wellington was washed out as rain played spoilsport. So will the weather have any part to play in the final T20I?

What is the weather like in Napier?

As things stand, the weather in Napier is clear and the chances of rain are minimum according to the latest weather forecast in the city. With few overcast conditions to be in place, it won’t have a big effect on the outcome of the match, and we can expect an entire game to go forward. The conditions in Napier are more suitable for the 40 overs so cricket fans will have good news.

According to AccuWeather, there is very less possibility of rain to interrupt the match. There is chance of less than 5% of rain to disrupt the 3rd T20I.

Earlier, the first T20I in Wellington was washed out due to rain without a ball being bowled at the Sky Stadium. The second T20I also had rain interruptions but thankfully it was raining sixes with Suryakumar Yadav in superb form as he scored an unbeaten ton at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

According to AccuWeather, there is very less possibility of rain to interrupt the match. There is chance of less than 5% of rain to disrupt the 3rd T20I.

ALSO READ I West Indies Cricket: Nicholas Pooran steps down from limited-overs captaincy after nightmare T20WC

Full Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Latest Cricket News