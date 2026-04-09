Assembly elections 2026: Polling concludes in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry | Check voter turnout

New Delhi:

Polling for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry concluded on Thursday (April 9). The voting process, which began at 7 am, was conducted under tight security and extensive monitoring by the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polls.

Voters in large numbers turned out across constituencies to decide the fate of hundreds of candidates in the three Assemblies. Key leaders, including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, were among the early voters. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy also cast his vote, maintaining his long-standing tradition of riding his motorcycle to the polling booth.

The elections were held for 126 seats in Assam, 140 seats in Kerala, and 30 seats in Puducherry, with key political alliances and regional players locked in intense contests. The focus now shifts to the counting of votes scheduled for May 4, when the results will determine the political direction of these states and the Union Territory.

84.42% voter turnout in Assam

An estimated 84.42 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Assam as polling concluded at 5 pm across all 126 Assembly constituencies, surpassing the 82.04 per cent turnout in the 2021 elections, officials said. Dalgaon registered the highest polling at 94.57 per cent, while Amri recorded the lowest at 70.40 per cent.

The election saw participation from 722 candidates in a largely direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the opposition bloc spearheaded by the Congress.

The BJP-led alliance is aiming for a third consecutive term in the state, while the Congress is seeking to regain power after a decade.

Voting took place at 31,490 polling stations spread across 35 districts, with polling beginning at 7 am and continuing till 5 pm.

Kerala records over 75% voter turnout

Meanwhile, a turnout of 75.01 per cent was recorded, slightly higher than that of the 2021 Assembly polls, which saw a polling percentage of 74.06 per cent in Kerala as the voting for the 140 Assembly seats concluded at 6 pm. Final turnout will be available only after people who left at the polling stations cast their ballots.

The crucial elections will decide whether the ruling LDF will get a straight third term, or if the UDF makes a comeback, or if BJP springs a surprise in an otherwise bipolar battle.

The ruling LDF is fighting to retain power, banking on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's model of governance and welfare. The Congress-led UDF is vying to regain power, seeking to end a decade of Left rule in the state.

Puducherry voter turnout over 86%

Voting for the 30 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Puducherry concluded at 6 pm. According to initial estimates, the polling percentage has crossed 86 per cent.

As the NDA is fighting to retain power, the opposition Congress-led bloc is pushing to wrest power from the AINRC-led front in the union territory, centering its campaign on local autonomy and administrative friction.

Also Read: Puducherry Elections 2026: CM Rangasamy rides on motorcycle to reach polling booth | WATCH

Also Read: Assembly Elections 2026: Assam logs 84.42% voter turnout, Kerala 75.01% and Puducherry 86.92%