Mukul Choudhary's miraculous knock stuns KKR at Eden Gardens, LSG win by three wickets

Kolkata:

Lucknow Super Giants have pulled off a miraculous win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens. The game was far out of their reach at one point, but Mukul Choudhary played some phenomenal cricket in the middle, smacking sixes for fun to get the job done. He barely had any support from the other end, so he took the matter into his own hands and pulled off a historic win over Kolkata on their home turf.

Leading up to the season, LSG head coach Justin Langer lauded Mukul for his six-hitting abilities and when the time came, Mukul proved his mettle and pulled off 182 runs. He decimated the KKR bowlers, scoring 54 runs off 27 balls as LSG registered their second successive win in the tournament.

Notably, Mukul was bought for INR 2.60 crore in the IPL auction. Apart from Lucknow, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians were also interested in the Sambhal-born cricketer. The moment he got an opportunity, the 21-year-old capitalised and with that knock, sealed his spot in the playing XI.

KKR lost the plot in the final overs

Batting first, KKR posted 181 runs on the board. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ajinkya Rahane set the tone, scoring 45 and 41 runs, respectively, before Cameron Green and Rovman Powell arrived at the crease. Green struggled heavily in the middle but managed to find some form towards the end. He made unbeaten 32 runs in the end, while Powell added 39 off 24.

When it came to the chase, LSG lost wickets at regular intervals. KKR’s spinners had a perfect night, with Anukul Roy picking two wickets for 32 runs in his four overs, while Sunil Narine conceded just 13 in his four overs and also picked up a wicket. They were on course to pull off a sensational win, but Mukul came out of the syllabus and completely changed the complexion of the game. Credit also goes to Ayush Badoni, who played a fantastic knock of 54 runs that kept the visitors in the hunt till the end.

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