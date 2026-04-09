Finn Allen’s controversial dismissal against LSG puts umpires under scrutiny | WATCH

Kolkata:

Finn Allen had a rough start to his IPL career, having been dismissed for 37, 28, 6 and 9 runs in the first four games of the 2026 season. The New Zealand international arrived with a lot of promise, especially after a 33-ball century against South Africa in the T20 World Cup semi-final, but Allen has struggled to live up to the potential. Even against Lucknow at Eden Gardens, he was struggling heavily before Prince Yadav got the better of him.

The dismissal, however, has stirred a controversy on social media, with even commentators talking about it. Notably, the 26-year-old miscued Prince’s swinging delivery, playing it across the line. However, the thick edge got him as the ball travelled to the third man, where Digvesh Rathu was stationed. The spinner completed the catch and the umpire raised his finger, but it was nothing short of controversial as replays show that Digvesh’s foot might have touched the boundary ropes.

No replays were shown after the dismissal, though. After the broadcaster played the replay, commentators Harsha Bhogle and Faf du Plessis noted that Digvesh’s foot had slightly touched the boundary. However, as per Cricbuzz, the third umpire had reviewed the dismissal and didn’t find any fault with Digvesh. The video, in the meantime, has gone viral on social media.

Rahane, Raghuvanshi keep scoreboard ticking

After Finn Allen’s dismissal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ajinkya Rahane managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. The duo stitched a crucial 84-run partnership in the middle before Rahane departed for 41 runs off 23 balls. Raghuvanshi, on the other hand, had a good start with the bat, but struggled with the strike rate towards the fag end of his innings, scoring 45 runs off 33 balls.

On the other hand, Rinku Singh once again failed to keep the scoreboard. He made just four runs off seven balls before Avesh Khan got the better of him. KKR now need a strong finish with the bat, or they could be looking for a third defeat in four matches.

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