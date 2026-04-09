Prabhsimran Singh backs Impact Player rule, cites its importance for youngsters in IPL

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh has come out in support of the Impact Player rule at a time when the regulation continues to divide opinion across the league. While several players, including Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has questioned its influence on the balance of the game, the young batter views it as a pathway for emerging talent to break through.

Drawing from his own journey, Prabhsimran pointed to the increased chances that the rule has created for players who might otherwise have spent long periods on the sidelines. Having waited years for consistent opportunities early in his career, he believes the additional flexibility in team combinations has opened doors for cricketers looking to establish themselves.

"Speaking as a youngster, I see it as an opportunity. Some people do not like this because you can play more high-risk cricket. You can add one player to your team. You can bowl or bat, you can add anyone. But as a youngster, I think this is a very good opportunity. Because when I came here, it has been eight years now, I did not get many chances in the first four years. I used to sit outside and think [about] how I could get a chance to play. But because of Impact Player, opportunities have increased,” Prabhsimran said in a media meet.

Prabhsimran lauds Shreyas Iyer for giving clarity

The shift in match dynamics has also influenced his approach at the top of the order. With scores rising rapidly in recent seasons, Prabhsimran has embraced a more aggressive mindset, particularly during the Powerplay overs, backed by clear communication from the team management. He also lauded captain Shreyas Iyer for giving him the much-needed clarity.

"When he was appointed as captain of the Punjab Kings and when our player-captain meeting happened, he gave me clarity and told me to play like I want and that he was seeing me as a senior player. I feel he's the best captain [I have played under] because if you haven't scored for a few matches, he'll come and talk to you, tell you there's no stress. There's so much backing that you can show what you're capable of,” the 25-year-old said.

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