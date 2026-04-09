Cooper Connolly prioritises game awareness over ultra-aggressive showing in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Australia international Cooper Connolly stole the show on his IPL debut, smacking unbeaten 72 runs against Gujarat Titans. His knock ensured Punjab Kings registered a comfortable three-wicket win. The 22-year-old had very little support from the other end, but he managed to keep the scoreboard ticking and accelerated at the right moment to get the job done.

Even in the second match against Chennai Super Kings, Connolly was off to a cracking start. He made 36 runs off 22 balls before Anshul Kamboj got the better of him. With that, he has cemented his spot in the playing XI, with many considering the youngster as the next big thing in Australian cricket.

However, is he only about power-hitting, or is there a method to his madness, particularly in the shortest format of the game? Answering India TV’s question, Connolly noted the importance of game awareness and the importance of allowing himself to settle down with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh in scintillating form. He highlighted that the strike rate eventually takes of itself in a 20-over game as his only goal is to win games by playing as per the need of the conditions.

It's about how I can change the game: Connolly

“There hasn’t been much chat about the strike rate. It’s about playing what’s in front of you. Priyansh and Prabh are world-class at what they do, so it’s exciting to watch them go about the business. Especially in the game against Chennai when Priyansh played some unbelievable shots and got us off to an absolute fire. They are quality players and that's why they are picked in this team, to perform and do well. They prove their skills more often than not,” Connolly answered India TV’s question on JioStar Press Room.

“I think the strike rate talk isn't an issue. It's about understanding the conditions of the wicket and understanding what's going to be best suited. Not worrying about strike rate. It's about how I can change the game and concentrate on what's in front of me and not what's behind me and the strike rate normally takes care of itself. I think if I start thinking about that, it becomes an issue. It's about playing what's in front of you,” he added as Punjab head towards the rivalry week of the IPL.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side, in the meantime, will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game on April 11. The rivalry week will begin on the following night. Fans can watch the action live and exclusive on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

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