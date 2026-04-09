Massive fire breaks out inside Mumbai International Airport, fire tenders rush to spot

Mumbai:

A massive fire broke out inside Terminal 1 B at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Thursday. According to chief fire officer of the Mumbai fire brigade Ravindra Ambulgekar, the fire was reported in the cable trays and switch boxes inside the terminal. Moreover, the fire is said to be confined to the ground floor of the terminal. Soon after receiving information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and ward staff rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

Thick smoke seen inside Mumbai International Airport

Several videos shared on social media showed thick smoke billowing inside Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area.

The fire broke out in the seating area at 6 pm. According to information received from the police, the fire has been brought under control. The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.

Here’s what Mumbai Airport said on fire incident

The CSMIA spokesperson said in a statement that a minor fire was reported at Terminal 1 due to a short circuit at 6:10 pm and it was immediately bought under control by the emergency response teams.

“On Thursday 09 April 2026, a minor fire was reported at Terminal 1 due to a short circuit at 18:10 hrs. The fire was immediately bought under control by the emergency response teams within minutes. Airport operations remain unaffected,” CSMIA spokesperson said.

Fire breaks out at a hotel near Mumbai airport

A similar fire broke out at a hotel near Mumbai international airport in Andheri area of the city in February this year.

After receiving information regarding the fire at the hotel, the civic officials including the officials from Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation. The fire was contained within the building premises and no injuries were so far reported in the incident.

"The fire was confined to AC unit and exhaust ducting in an area about 1000 sq.ft to 1500 sq.ft on the terrace of 03 level basement and ground plus upper 10 storey-building," an official statement from BMC said. Because of the fire, around 70 to 80 people were stranded on various floors following the blaze and all were rescued by firemen through staircase, said an official statement.